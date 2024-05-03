Every Mass. city, town awarded money for upgrades. Here’s how much your community is getting

MELROSE, Mass. — Gov. Maura Healey on Friday signed legislation that awards money to every city and town in Massachusetts to fund bridge and road maintenance and other infrastructure projects.

The Chapter 90 bill calls for $200 million in funding for Fiscal Year 2025 to facilitate longstanding and newly identified projects and improvements including:

Bridge repairs and reconstruction

Roadway, bike path, sidewalk, and curbing construction

Accessibility improvements

Milling and paving

Lighting and traffic signal improvements

Every municipality in the state is allocated a portion of total program dollars, which allows them to evaluate their unique transportation needs and goals and allocate funding dollars accordingly.

“We know that residents’ quality of life and our state’s economic strength depends on people being able to get where they need to go safely and on time,” Healey said. “These Chapter 90 funds and millions more for six grant programs will help us deliver on critical road, bridge, and infrastructure projects that communities and the traveling public need. We’re proud to sign this bill into law today and grateful to the Legislature for their partnership.”

In addition to the Chapter 90 funding, the Rural Roadway Funding program and six transportation infrastructure grant programs will each receive $25 million:

Municipal Pavement Program : Focuses on the improvement of municipally-owned state-number routes. Projects are selected based on pavement condition data, the proportion of state-numbered routes in poor condition in a municipality, and geographic equity.

: Focuses on the improvement of municipally-owned state-number routes. Projects are selected based on pavement condition data, the proportion of state-numbered routes in poor condition in a municipality, and geographic equity. Municipal Small Bridge Program : Provides financial assistance to cities and towns for small bridge replacement, preservation, and rehabilitation projects. To be eligible, bridges must be on a local public way and must be on the State Bridge Inventory with a span between 10 and 20 feet.

: Provides financial assistance to cities and towns for small bridge replacement, preservation, and rehabilitation projects. To be eligible, bridges must be on a local public way and must be on the State Bridge Inventory with a span between 10 and 20 feet. Rural Roadway Funding Program : Distributes funds to all 351 municipalities using a formula based on local road mileage, municipal population, and rurality.

: Distributes funds to all 351 municipalities using a formula based on local road mileage, municipal population, and rurality. Complete Streets Funding Program : Provides funding for municipalities to build infrastructure for “complete streets” projects that support travel for everyone whether they walk, bicycle, take public transportation, or drive.

: Provides funding for municipalities to build infrastructure for “complete streets” projects that support travel for everyone whether they walk, bicycle, take public transportation, or drive. Municipal Bus Enhancement Program : Provides grant funding to build out infrastructure related to mass transit by bus.

: Provides grant funding to build out infrastructure related to mass transit by bus. Mass Transit Access Grant Program : Provides grants for design and construction improvements to access commuter rail stations or other mass transit stations, such as parking lots, drop-off and pick-up zones, bicycle storage infrastructure, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

: Provides grants for design and construction improvements to access commuter rail stations or other mass transit stations, such as parking lots, drop-off and pick-up zones, bicycle storage infrastructure, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Municipal/Regional Transit Authority (RTA) Electric Vehicle (EV) Grant Program: Provides grants to RTAs and municipalities for the purchase of electric vehicles and related charging equipment.

Healey signed the bill in Melrose alongside Lieutenant Governor Driscoll, Administration and Finance Secretary Matthew Gorzkowicz, Transportation Secretary Monica Tibbits-Nutt, and Mayor Jennifer Grigoraitis.

Melrose has been using Chapter 90 funding to support several road improvement projects on Main Street.

“Chapter 90 funds give towns and cities the chance to improve the safety, function, and beauty of our local neighborhoods and local transportation infrastructure,” Grigoraitis said. “The additional Chapter 90 funding in the law signed today will make a world of difference for cities like Melrose and enable us to continue to pursue proactive and high-impact improvements to local roads and routes.”

Below is the list of Chapter 90 recipients announced today:

· Abington - $385,435

· Acton - $709,809

· Acushnet - $313,888

· Adams- $284,946

· Agawam- $805-391

· Alford - $70,567

· Amesbury – $437,424

· Amherst– $833,877

· Andover - $1,362,139

· Aquinnah - $39,411

· Arlington -$790,987

· Ashburnham - $336,128

· Ashby - $223,282

· Ashfield - $289,986

· Ashland – $472,316

· Athol - $503,211

· Attleboro - $1,220,613

· Auburn - $605,026

· Avon - $182,627

· Ayer - $266,419

· Barnstable - $1,980,780

· Barre - $426,910

· Becket - $233,920

· Bedford – $636,803

· Belchertown - $632,286

· Bellingham - $539,407

· Belmont - $546,536

· Berkley – $260,415

· Berlin - $191,674

· Bernardston - $180,576

· Beverly – $1,046,159

· Billerica - $1,327, 921

· Blackstone - $229,253

· Blandford - $257,382

· Bolton - $289,192

· Boston - $15,104,336

· Bourne - $603,110

· Boxborough - $201,736

· Boxford - $410,397

· Boylston - $203,872

· Braintree - $959,128

· Brewster - $311,313

· Bridgewater - $718,971

· Brimfield - $276,893

· Brockton - $2,029,666

· Brookfield - $167,473

· Brookline - $932,977

· Buckland - $180,774

· Burlington - $1,058,71

· Cambridge – $2,949,411

· Canton - $805,131

· Carlisle - $253,121

· Carver - $407,774

· Charlemont - $177,452

· Charlton - $620,276

· Chatham - $340,670

· Chelmsford - $1,153,375

· Chelsea - $601,965

· Cheshire - $195,993

· Chester - $228,641

· Chesterfield - $214,769

· Chicopee - $1,312,999

· Chilmark - $66,055

· Clarksburg - $73,345

· Clinton - $326,366

· Cohasset - $222,193

· Colrain- $314,701

· Concord - $678,089

· Conway - $260,606

· Cummington - $195,985

· Dalton- $214,429

· Danvers - $872,429

· Dartmouth - $1,156,180

· Dedham - $676,712

· Deerfield - $379,535

· Dennis - $725,434

· Dighton - $301,897

· Douglas - $362,456

· Dover - $278,137

· Dracut - $820,059

· Dudley - $426,586

· Dunstable - $184,722

· Duxbury - $536,289

· East Bridgewater - $389,516

· East Brookfield - $93,423

· East Longmeadow - $573,373

· Eastham - $244,752

· Easthampton - $479,018

· Easton - $724,420

· Edgartown - $240,493

· Egremont - $150,037

· Erving - $83,502

· Essex - $130,002

· Everett - $696,953

· Fairhaven - $507,654

· Fall River - $1,889,867

· Falmouth - $1,255,705

· Fitchburg - $1,106,435

· Florida - $159,304

· Foxborough - $621,564

· Framingham - $1,765,973

· Franklin - $939,828

· Freetown - $401,116

· Gardner - $595,266

· Georgetown - $306,938

· Gill - $146,502

· Gloucester - $652,942

· Goshen - $104,057

· Gosnold - $8,553

· Grafton - $502,553

· Granby - $272,708

· Granville - $259,425

· Great Barrington - $400,670

· Greenfield - $622,758

· Groton - $511,162

· Groveland - $226,403

· Hadley- $352,859

· Halifax - $262,573

· Hamilton - $234,493

· Hampden - $251,250

· Hancock - $66,837

· Hanover - $520,536

· Hanson - $319,282

· Hardwick - $353,856

· Harvard - $354,085

· Harwich - $680,375

· Hatfield - $236,836

· Haverhill - $1,556,313

· Hawley - $162,221

· Heath - $206,384

· Hingham – $767,198

· Hinsdale - $152,640

· Holbrook - $250,542

· Holden - $632,306

· Holland - $151,532

· Holliston - $507,781

· Holyoke – $1,000,258

· Hopedale - $172,319

· Hopkinton - $637,543

· Hubbardston - $357,072

· Hudson - $575,936

· Hull - $273,737

· Huntington - $159,073

· Ipswich - $437,677

· Kingston - $413,800

· Lakeville - $410,595

· Lancaster - $323,173

· Lanesboro – $212,254

· Lawrence - $1,355,037

· Lee - $284,382

· Leicester - $422,454

· Lenox - $274,945

· Leominster - $1,125,569

· Leverett - $147,269

· Lexington - $964,592

· Lincoln - $267,235

· Littleton - $397,563

· Longmeadow - $476,861

· Lowell - $1,867,903

· Ludlow - $684,604

· Lunenburg - $418,227

· Lynn - $1,513,008

· Lynnfield - $414,236

· Malden - $920,974

· Manchester - $144,654

· Mansfield - $730,448

· Marblehead - $447,867

· Marion - $166,641

· Marlborough - $1,188,863

· Marshfield - $740,623

· Mashpee - $596,055

· Mattapoisett - $229,721

· Maynard - $264,869

· Medfield - $411,101

· Medford - $947,821

· Medway - $395,457

· Melrose - $523,286

· Mendon - $274,704

· Merrimac - $197,327

· Methuen- $1,190,944

· Middleboro - $874,773

· Middlefield - $151,250

· Middleton - $310,954

· Milford - $815,521

· Millbury - $419,799

· Millis - $270,792

· Millville - $109,084

· Milton - $621,685

· Monroe - $64,298

· Monson - $454,957

· Montague - $481,778

· Monterey - $194,808

· Montgomery - $123,052

· Mount Washington - $68,974

· Nahant - $88,312

· Nantucket - $658,778

· Natick - $975,699

· Needham - $903,528

· New Ashford - $42,533

· New Bedford - $2,061,233

· New Braintree - $203,707

· New Marlborough - $337,028

· New Salem - $143,939

· Newbury - $265,986

· Newburyport - $523,352

· Newton - $2,248, 505

· Norfolk - $401,897

· North Adams - $414,871

· North Andover - $809,565

· North Attleboro - $785,095

· North Brookfield - $306,023

· North Reading - $515,025

· Northampton - $1,022,897

· Northborough - $515,682

· Northbridge- $465,747

· Northfield - $279,723

· Norton - $546,160

· Norwell - $466,014

· Norwood - $819,496

· Oak Bluffs - $199,233

· Oakham - $181,160

· Orange - $403,790

· Orleans - $275,485

· Otis - $177,064

· Oxford - $503,847

· Palmer - $462,925

· Paxton - $190,353

· Peabody - $1,229,337

· Pelham - $97,737

· Pembroke - $555,482

· Pepperell - $411,959

· Peru - $141,971

· Petersham - $247,664

· Phillipston - $186,179

· Pittsfield- $1,322,042

· Plainfield - $188,463

· Plainville - $293,916

· Plymouth - $1,591,041

· Plympton - $166,890

· Princeton - $336,691

· Provincetown - $129,959

· Quincy - $1,874,058

· Randolph - $698,647

· Raynham - $504,207

· Reading - $593,266

· Rehoboth - $623,996

· Revere - $814,448

· Richmond - $162,118

· Rochester - $308,387

· Rockland - $393,441

· Rockport - $181,232

· Rowe - $140,676

· Rowley - $238,091

· Royalston - $277,963

· Russell - $98,085

· Rutland - $383,782

· Salem - $832,548

· Salisbury - $236,788

· Sandisfield – $321,214

· Sandwich - $772,959

· Saugus - $636,530

· Savoy - $194,485

· Scituate - $557,192

· Seekonk - $587,425

· Sharon - $579,154

· Sheffield - $353,183

· Shelburne – $207,678

· Sherborn - $250,981

· Shirley - $247,770

· Shrewsbury - $986,757

· Shutesbury - $132,021

· Somerset - $498,650

· Somerville - $1,228,927

· South Hadley - $494,765

· Southampton - $321,565

· Southborough - $430,388

· Southbridge - $490,528

· Southwick - $371,626

· Spencer - $489,629

· Springfield - $3,588,375

· Sterling - $440,954

· Stockbridge - $194,385

· Stoneham – $470,712

· Stoughton - $772,871

· Stow - $278,809

· Sturbridge - $426,931

· Sudbury - $730,018

· Sunderland - $178,961

· Sutton - $465,974

· Swampscott - $295,774

· Swansea – $556,305

· Taunton - $1,454,274

· Templeton - $359,925

· Tewksbury - $914,127

· Tisbury - $143,908

· Tolland - $154,564

· Topsfield - $255,702

· Townsend - $409,427

· Truro - $170,665

· Tyngsboro - $438,519

· Tyringham - $101,979

· Upton- $315,657

· Uxbridge - $507,363

· Wakefield - $655,627

· Wales - $111,572

· Walpole - $788,081

· Waltham - $1,578,180

· Ware - $424,825

· Wareham - $743,428

· Warren - $282,942

· Warwick - $219,806

· Washington - $167,308

· Watertown - $730,176

· Wayland - $469,118

· Webster - $466,431

· Wellesley - $815,683

· Wellfleet- $246,990

· Wendell - $188,049

· Wenham - $154,497

· West Boylston - $290,754

· West Bridgewater - $321,318

· West Brookfield - $229,488

· West Newbury - $212,580

· West Springfield - $839,810

· West Stockbridge - $150,421

· West Tisbury - $83,964

· Westborough - $786,646

· Westfield - $1,187,965

· Westford - $885,139

· Westhampton - $183,355

· Westminster - $422,637

· Weston - $466,877

· Westport - $691,954

· Westwood - $567,748

· Weymouth - $1,157,820

· Whately - $142,758

· Whitman - $323,088

· Wilbraham - $552,500

· Williamsburg - $186,590

· Williamstown - $294,414

· Wilmington – $782,667

· Winchendon - $467,919

· Winchester - $515,501

· Windsor - $247,194

· Winthrop - $281,583

· Woburn - $1,262,257

· Worcester - $4,151,465

· Worthington - $232,797

· Wrentham - $409,265

· Yarmouth - $834,116





