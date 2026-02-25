Contractors from Canada, Detroit among crews working to restore power in Mass., Eversource says

YARMOUTH, Mass. — Contractors from Detroit, Canada, Ohio, and across New England are fanning out across Cape Cod and southeastern Massachusetts to help restore power to thousands of residents after a blizzard pummeled the region.

“Those resources will come here, check in, get food and water, and also the materials they need to get the lights back on on the Cape,” Doug Foley, president of electric operations for Eversource, told reporters in Yarmouth this week.

There are 2,000 line crews, tree crews, engineers, and damage assessment teams being dispatched to areas across the region, he said.

“We’re working hard, these crews are working hard,” Foley told reporters while in Plymouth on Wednesday.

Eversource is also using two helicopters, over the Plymouth and New Bedford area and over Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard, and drones to assess damage and equipment failures, he said.

As of Wednesday, 151,813 Eversource customers were without power in eastern Massachusetts, with 64,000 of those customers on Cape Cod and 60,000 in the Plymouth and New Bedford area, Foley said.

By Tuesday, crews completed 230 public safety events," including dealing with wires down, along with trees and poles, on local roadways, he said.

Restoration efforts were hampered during the storm, when the region experienced high winds and dangerous travel conditions, Foley said.

“Our ability to get out in blizzard-like conditions and do our job was nearly impossible and we did what we could do safely,” Foley said.

Crews have restored power to about 145,000 Eversource customers from the start of the storm through Wednesday morning, he said.

There is “substantial icing” in the canal area in Sandwich and also at the substation in West Barnstable, Foley said. Crews have brought in specialized equipment to clean off ice and snow off of the equipment.

Eversource is working with the Steamship Authority to get resources over to Martha’s Vineyard, he said.

“For our customers, I just want to say thank you for their patience,” Foley said. “We know how difficult it is not to have electricity, and certainly, a cold wintry day here in New England is tough for all of us, and I appreciate their patience.”

“We have everything we need to just get the job done,” Foley said.

“Our crews, with these types of conditions, the ability to get out and get our trucks there, and get our crews out into the backyards, it’s going to be difficult, but they’re up to the challenge,” Foley said. “And I just want everybody to know we’re going to continue to work hard until we complete our task.”

