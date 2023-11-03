Eversource investigating problem that has left thousands without power in Dedham, Boston area

DEDHAM, Mass. — Eversoure is investigating an issue that has left thousands without power in the area of Dedham, West Roxbury, and Hyde Park on Friday.

Police in Dedham are warning motorists to use caution on the roads due to a townwide power outage that’s impacting traffic signals and has left thousands of residents in the dark on Friday.

“There is a power outage throughout the town at this time. Please use caution on roadways,” Dedham police said in a tweet. “Stop before proceeding through any intersection if traffic control signals are not working.”

There is a power outage throughout town at this time. Please use caution on roadways. Stop before proceeding through any intersection if traffic control signals are not working. — Dedham Police Dept (@DedhamPD) November 3, 2023

Eversource said crews are working to restore power to the area following an outage at its Baker Street substation.

In a statement, Eversourece told Boston 25 News, “At around 10:45 a.m. this morning, an outage at our Baker St. substation impacted approximately 20,000 customers in the area, including West Roxbury, Dedham, and Hyde Park. We have crews on scene to investigate the cause and make necessary repairs, and our remote system operators are working to use distribution automation technology to reroute power and restore as many customers as they can as soon as possible.”

As we continue to work as quickly and safely as possible to restore power to all our customers impacted, we have additional crews on site investigating the cause of the outage. — Eversource MA (@EversourceMA) November 3, 2023

Dedham Public Schools confirmed the outage was impacting classrooms in schools across town as well.

“Dedham Public Schools are experiencing a power outage as a result of a town-wide issue,” educators said in a Facebook post. “Superintendent Murphy is in close communication with Town officials. Currently, all restroom facilities and phones are working. At this time our school day will continue as normal.”

There was no immediate word on the cause of the outage.

Power has started to come back online at our school buildings. All Dedham Public School students will continue with their full school day, with NO changes to dismissals or afterschool programming. Posted by Dedham Public Schools on Friday, November 3, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group