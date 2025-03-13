Estate of Leominster stabbing victim sues apartment complex, security companies over his homicide

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — The estate of a 20-year-old Leominster stabbing victim is suing the apartment complex, property management and the security companies in connection with his 2024 homicide.

Robert Wright-Day was found stabbed outside the Riverside Village Apartments complex on State Street just before 1 a.m. on May 7, 2024, prosecutors said. He was rushed to Leominster Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Three people were later charged in connection with the deadly stabbing.

Wright-Day was killed while attending a car meetup that he was invited to attend at the Riverside Village Apartments complex. According to his family and attorneys, the car meetup “soon escalated into a large gathering of youths” and 22 minutes after the meetup began, at 12:55 a.m., “Wright-Day was suddenly and viciously stabbed in the torso resulting in his untimely death.”

The lawsuit announced Thursday by Wright-Day’s family and his attorneys asserts the defendants “failed to properly supervise the property, neglected to secure and staff the premises, were noncompliant with the State’s and City of Leominster’s policies in the prevention and management of mass gatherings, and more,“ according to a statement released by Michael Kelly Injury Lawyers.

The Riverside Village Apartments, the lawsuit claims, has a history of resident complaints on youths gathering on property which led to the complex’s management company, Schochet Riverside Manager LLC, contracting Archer Security – a company absorbed by ISSM Protective Services Inc. – to provide onsite and remote security monitoring including on-property guard staffing through 2:00 a.m. daily.

The morning of Wright-Day’s homicide, the lawsuit alleges that “no member of the security team was on the Riverside Village Apartments’ premises.

“The death of Mr. Wright-Day occurred steps from where the security team should have been stationed,” his attorneys said.

“As a direct result of recklessness, carelessness and negligence of the defendants,” the lawsuit alleges, “a beloved young man’s life abruptly ended.”

In their statement, his family and attorneys described Wright-Day as “a young, talented athlete known as ‘a beacon of humility, love, thoughtfulness, and compassion.’”

Days after the killing, Juan Diaz Contreras, 19, of Fitchburg, was charged with murder in the stabbing death of Wright-Day, Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early said at the time.

Two others, Edgar K. Perez-Tuero, 21, of Gardner, and Christian Joel Santiago, 19, of Leominster, were both charged with assault and battery, Early said.

