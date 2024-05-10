DA: 3 people facing charges in Leominster stabbing that left young man dead

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Three people have been charged in connection with a stabbing in Leominster earlier this week that left a young man dead, authorities announced Friday.

Juan Diaz Contreras, 19, of Fitchburg, is slated to be arraigned in Fitchburg District Court on a charge of murder in the stabbing death of 20-year-old Robert Wright-Day, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr.

Edgar K. Perez-Tuero, 21, of Gardner, and Christian Joel Santiago, 19, of Leominster, are both facing a charge of assault and battery, Early’s office said.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at the Riverside Village Apartment complex on State Street just before 1 a.m. Tuesday found Wright-Day suffering from a stab wound.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Leominster investigation

He was rushed to Leominster Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The family of the victim told Boston 25 News that he was a star athlete at Athol High School

“Robert had recently turned 20 years old and was known as an All-Star football athlete for Athol High School. He was an enthusiastic young man just beginning to plan for his future,” a family member said in a statement. “Robert will be remembered for these things as well as many more, always looking to put a smile on everyone’s face. Robert will be greatly missed by many. This is a tragic loss for our family.”

‘Greatly missed’: Victim of deadly stabbing outside Leominster apartment complex identified

State police detectives assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Leominster police with the investigation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group