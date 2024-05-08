‘Greatly missed’: Victim of deadly stabbing outside Leominster apartment complex identified

LEOMINSTER, Mass — Law enforcement officials on Wednesday announced the identity of the person stabbed to death outside of an apartment complex in Leominster early Tuesday morning.

The Worcester County District Attorney’s office says 20-year-old Robert Day was found suffering from a stab wound outside the Riverside Village Apartment complex on State Street.

Day was rushed to Leominster Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

A member of Day’s family provided the following statement to Boston 25:

“Robert had recently turned 20 years old and was known as an All-Star football athlete for Athol High School. He was an enthusiastic young man just beginning to plan for his future. Robert will be remembered for these things as well as many more, always looking to put a smile on everyone’s face. Robert will be greatly missed by many. This is a tragic loss for our family. We would ask for anyone with information to please contact the Leominster Police Department 978-534-7560 Thank you for all your help.”

Christine Collins lives in the complex. She woke at 2:30 a.m. and went outside.

“This whole area was full of state troopers,” Collins said, pointing to the main entry road into Riverside Village.

What really got her attention, though, was a car surrounded by police tape.

“When they towed it out of here it was full of blood,” she said. I see the blood all over the car — the hood of the car.”

There have been no arrests made in connection with the stabbing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

