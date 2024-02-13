WATCH: Ambulance avoids catastrophe after careening car rolls over on I-95 in Peabody

PEABODY, Mass. — Dramatic dashcam video shows the moment an Atlantic ambulance was nearly taken out by a car that had lost control and rolled over on the highway Tuesday afternoon.

Cataldo Ambulance Services says it was the safe driving skills of Paramedic Tim Crosbie that helped avoid further disaster.

According to a company spokesperson, Crosbie was driving on I-95 South in Peabody transporting a patient to Mass General Hospital in Boston when a vehicle lost control and rolled over the center median, right into Crosbie’s lane.

The paramedic reportedly pulled over to assist the driver until additional crew members could arrive and take over care.

After more emergency personnel arrived at the scene, a spokesperson said Crosbie and his partner, EMT Tim Wareham, safely delivered the patient into Boston.

Roadways were slick with snow and rain due to Tuesday’s storm.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group