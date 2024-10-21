Victim of fatal Saugus motorcycle crash identified as East Boston man

SAUGUS, Mass. — The Essex County District Attorney’s Office identified the victim of a motorcycle crash over the weekend.
Boris Sabonge Villafranca, 34, of East Boston, was pronounced dead just after midnight on Sunday.
His 2024 Kawasaki motorcycle crashed into a pole at the intersection of Walnut Street and Central Street late Saturday night. Villafranca was rushed to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The facts and circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation.
No further information was made available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
