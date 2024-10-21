Essex County

Victim of fatal Saugus motorcycle crash identified as East Boston man

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

Saugus deadly motorcycle crash

SAUGUS, Mass. — The Essex County District Attorney’s Office identified the victim of a motorcycle crash over the weekend.

Boris Sabonge Villafranca, 34, of East Boston, was pronounced dead just after midnight on Sunday.

His 2024 Kawasaki motorcycle crashed into a pole at the intersection of Walnut Street and Central Street late Saturday night. Villafranca was rushed to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The facts and circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

No further information was made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

