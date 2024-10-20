Authorities investigating deadly motorcycle crash in Saugus

SAUGUS, Mass. — A deadly motorcycle crash in Saugus overnight is under investigation.

According to Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker, a 34-year-old East Boston man riding a 2024 Kawasaki motorcycle crashed into a pole at the intersection of Walnut Street and Central Street.

The victim was rushed to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. His identity is not being released at this time pending next of kin notification.

The facts and circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

