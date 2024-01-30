Essex County

Suspected package thief sought by police in Methuen

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

METHUEN, Mass. — Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of stealing a package off a resident’s front porch over the weekend.

Methuen Police say the thief was spotted in the area of Freeman Drive, Stanley Road, and Kimball Road on Saturday. Video obtained from a front door camera allegedly shows the suspect taking a package around 7 p.m. and leaving the area in a small, light-colored SUV.

Anyone with information about the alleged theft is asked to contact police at 978-983-8698.

