Substitute teacher in Lynnfield fired for ties to ‘hate based ideologies’

LYNNFIELD, Mass. — A substitute teacher at Lynnfield High School has been fired and is no longer allowed on school property because of his alleged hate speech.

School leaders say they’re taking this very seriously.

“Definitely it worries me because being a teacher it’s like a very respectful job and we have to be very responsible, you know, because they’re teaching a lot of kids from different backgrounds,” said one parent who wanted remain anonymous.

Lots of parents were concerned after learning the news.

The superintendent of schools says they found evidence that Jarek Reihner was tied to anti-Semitic ideologies.

“It looks like they’re not finding teachers and they’re hiring teachers and not looking much into their backgrounds, so that’s definitely it’s a problem,” said one parent.

School district leaders say they did conduct a background check of Reihner before hiring him this school year, but now they’ll review their hiring practices to see if any changes should be made.

The superintendent says if any students had any negative interactions with this teacher, they should come forward.

“We have no evidence that he attempted to influence student beliefs or actions in a negative or derogatory manner,” said Thomas Geary, Superintendent of Lynnfield Public Schools, in a letter to families this week. “I also want to recognize all anti-Semitic hate is especially troubling and isolating for members of our Jewish community. The timing of this situation around the High Holidays and the October 7th anniversary of violence in Israel is also concerning.”

School leaders say they’ll have guidance counselors available for any students impacted by this.

They’ve also reached out to the Anti Defamation League for more guidance to educate the school community.

