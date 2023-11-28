Saugus police investigating crash that left 2 cars lodged inside shuttered Boston Market restaurant

SAUGUS, Mass. — Saugus police have launched an investigation after a chain-reaction crash on Route 1 left two cars lodged inside a shuttered Boston Market restaurant on Monday night.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of 168 Broadway around 7:45 p.m. found two cars wedged in the front of the vacant eatery, according to Saugus Firefighters Local 1003.

A preliminary investigation indicated that a 62-year-old man lost control of his SUV and struck a white Prius that was parked in the area, sending both vehicles into the building. Multiple people, including the driver, were left trapped and had to be extricated.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to Mass General Hospital. There was no immediate word on the extent of his injuries.

Video from the scene showed extensive damage to the front of the building and the mangled vehicles overturned inside the glass storefront.

A man who owned the white Prius said he was stunned to learn his car was destroyed in the crash.

“I don’t know how he drive by car inside. It was parked 20, 25 feet from the building,” Lucas Fernandes said.

The building was recently purchased and was being renovated to be reopened as a new restaurant, according to the property owner.

“We just bought the place, we were making all the renovations and were ready to open January 1,” the owner told reporters. “Thank God nobody got hurt.”

In October of 2022, a Chelsea woman was charged with drunken driving after crashing her car into the same building.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

