Police: 3 dead after apparent carbon monoxide incident in Nahant

NAHANT, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after three bodies were found inside of a Nahant home on Monday night.

Officers responding to a single-family residence on Cottage Street to conduct a well-being check found three adult family members deceased inside the home, according to Nahant Police.

The identities of the deceased are not being released at this time.

Firefighter say they found elevated levels of carbon monoxide in the home and foul play is not suspected.

An investigation remains ongoing by the Nahant Police Department, Nahant Fire Department, as well as State Police Detectives Assigned to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

Chief Timothy Furlong says there is no danger to the community, although he is asking residents to avoid the area at this time to allow emergency personnel to access the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

