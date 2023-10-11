North Shore Rabbis encourage unity following deadly attacks in Israel

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — As members of the local community continue to process the attacks in Israel, rabbis in the North Shore are encouraging people in the Jewish community and beyond to come together and denounce terrorism.

“Grieve because this is something that warrants mourning and grief, but get up and stand proud to be a Jew,” said Rabbi Yossi Lipsker, Director and Spiritual Leader of Chabad of the North Shore.

Rabbi Lipsker says he’s been fielding calls and texts from loved ones in Israel and nationwide in the days since the deadly attacks began. He says there has been a “steady stream of people” coming to the synagogue for private prayer as they work to make sense of what happened.

He says he is leaning on his faith and encouraging his congregation to do the same. He says all Chabad centers across the North Shore are working closely with local authorities and security experts, “to go the extra mile in any way, shape or form,” so people coming to connect or to worship can still feel safe.

“We don’t have answers to the question of why, how could such a thing happen? We don’t have answers but we do have responses,” said Avremi Raichik of Chabad of Cape Ann. “The way we fight evil is by acting in goodness and kindness. The way we take away darkness is by adding more light.”

Rabbi Raichik and Rabbi Lipsker say the outpouring of support for the community has been overwhelming. “People are coming together in a spectacular, beautiful, and holy way,” said Rabbi Lipsker.

