North Shore beach closed after fin spotted 50 feet off shore, officials say

ROCKPORT, Mass. — A North Shore beach will be closed for the next two hours following a potential shark sighting.

Rockport Police say the sighting was reported just before 11 a.m. at Long Beach, where beachgoers and lifeguards claimed they saw a fin approximately 50 feet off shore.

The lifeguards cleared swimmers from the water and immediately called police.

Officers, along with the Harbormaster, responded in boats to try and confirm what was in the water.

In accordance with Rockport’s Shark Sighting Policy, Long Beach and Cape Hedge Beaches will remain closed to swimmers for at least 2 hours.

"During that time public safety officials will continue to monitor and make a determination on when to reopen once the initial closure window elapses," police wrote in a social media post.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group