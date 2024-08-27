Marblehead community on high alert after jogger attacked by coyote: 'It's worrisome'

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — Some people who live on the Marblehead Neck said they’re concerned after a jogger was attacked by a coyote. Investigators said the woman was bitten three times, then the wild animal ran off.

Now, some people walking around Brown Street said they’re prepared in case they come face to face with one.

“We’ve got rocks in our pockets just in case, she’s carrying the rocks. Hopefully, we’ll make it home safely,” said Jeanne Williams, a Marblehead resident.

Police said the victim was jogging around 4:22 p.m. Monday afternoon when she was attacked, but she’s doing well.

Nick Walton, President of the Marblehead Neck Association, said they’ve been working with Animal Control to educate the community on what to do if they come across a coyote.

“[They’re] helping us with hazing efforts when it comes to non-aggressive manner getting some space between the animals and the residents,” said Walton, “Be big and be loud and make your presence known, these animals are curious creatures from what I understand and they’re easily spooked.”

Mass Wildlife said coyotes have become accustomed to living around people and are more commonly seen in areas like eastern Massachusetts.

Some residents said they can hear them howling at night.

“[It sounds like] babies crying and screaming,” said Williams.

Mass Wildlife said this time of year follows pup rearing season, which is when “most” coyotes are seen, but there aren’t more of them compared to recent years.

“It’s worrisome if there’s a rabid coyote around, it’s kind of scary,” said Williams.

Animal Control said the only way to test for rabies is through brain matter. They said humans have a certain protein in their blood that fights off rabies and most people have enough to clear it. They said doctors will likely give the victim extra protein to bump up protection.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group