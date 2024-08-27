Jogger bitten by coyote while running in Marblehead, officials say

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — Officials are urging the public to remain vigilant after they say a jogger was bit by a coyote on Monday.

Officers responding to a report of a dog bite in the area of Brown Street on the Marblehead Neck determined a jogger had been attacked by a coyote, according to police.

The victim’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Authorities are asking residents on the Neck to be aware and report any coyote sightings during the daylight hours for the next few days.

“If the biting animal was rabid, its health would decline rapidly in the next few days,” police wrote in a social media post. “Rabies is rare, however, we would like to take extra precautions and be sure the public is safe. It’s possible that this is an isolated incident and the coyote was startled by the jogger.”

Marblehead officers, animal control, and environmental police are investigating the incident and say they will be monitoring the area.

