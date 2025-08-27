Man in wheelchair dies after falling from back deck down embankment in Beverly

BEVERLY, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a deadly fall on the North Shore Tuesday afternoon.

The Beverly Fire Department says they responded to a home on Amherst Road around 4 p.m. for a report of a man in a motorized wheelchair who went fell through the fencing on a back deck.

Responding crews say the man fell about 8 feet off the deck and down an embankment below.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is not being released.

The facts and circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation by the Beverly Police Department.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group