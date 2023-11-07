Man dressed in ‘Chucky’ costume accused of spitting on Salem bus driver

SALEM, Mass. — One man took “child’s play” too far when he allegedly spit on an MBTA bus driver for changing his route on Halloween.

Transit Police say around 5 p.m. a driver was forced to change his route to avoid Halloween festivities around Salem when a man wearing a “Chucky” doll costume began complaining. The man then spit in the face of the driver and fled on foot, according to officials.

The suspect was wearing dark sunglasses and appeared to have tattoos on his neck and hand.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call police at 617-222-1050.

Suspect sought for spitting at Salem MBTA bus driver (MBTA Transit Police)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group