Man arrested amid investigation into multiple dumpster fires in North Shore town

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — A Gloucester man was arrested after authorities responded to five different dumpsters fires on Wednesday night.

37-year-old Bruce Nichols was charged with one count of burning personal property. He was arraigned Thursday and held without bail.

According to investigators, firefighters received a call for a dumpster fire at 50 Bass Avenue around 9:20 p.m., which they quickly extinguished.

Within the next two hours, officials say crews responded to trash receptacle fires at 63 Rogers Street, 205 Main Street, 287 Main Street, and the area near the Harbor Loop.

All five fires were quickly extinguished and there were no reports of any injuries.

Following a police investigation, Nichols was identified as a suspect. Police claim he appeared to have set the first fire.

The fires remain under investigation by Gloucester Police and the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit. They say additional charges may be filed.

