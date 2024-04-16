Man accused of deadly Lawrence nightclub shooting added to ‘Most Wanted’ list

LAWRENCE, Mass. — The Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section added another name to their list of Most Wanted fugitives on Tuesday.

29-year-old Franklin Laras, who is accused of murdering Edward Javier-Perez at a Lawrence nightclub last December, was added to the list and is being sought by several law enforcement agencies, according to State Police.

Laras is 5′7″ tall and approximately 200lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on both arms and his torso, including the numbers “495″ tattooed on his left shoulder and “1838″ below the front of his neck.

Police say he has ties to both Springfield and Palmer, Massachusetts.

Laras also has two prior convictions for crimes involving drugs or violence. A reward has been offered for information leading to his capture.

According to authorities, Laras shot and killed 29-year-old Edward Javier-Perez in the middle of the Energy Lounge on Broadway around 12:20 a.m. on December 24, 2023.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

