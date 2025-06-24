Lawrence officer placed on leave during financial audit shortly before his sudden death, chief says

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A veteran detective who suddenly died last week was placed on leave pending an investigation into the finances of the Lawrence Police Relief Fund, according to authorities.

Detective Thomas M. Cuddy, who had served the community since 2003, passed away unexpectedly.

According to Lawrence Police Chief Maurice Aguiler, prior to Cuddy’s death, he was placed on administrative leave as part of an investigation into “irregularities surrounding the management of Lawrence Police Relief Fund accounts,” which Cuddy was the treasurer of.

Police are pursuing a financial audit of the Relief Fund, which they say will be conducted by an independent party. The name of the independent party was not immediately available.

“I urge everyone to reserve speculation until the audit is completed and all facts are brought to light,” Chief Aguiler said. “Speculation surrounding these circumstances serves no purpose and only adds to the pain of those who are grieving.”

The Lawrence Police Relief Fund is a voluntary, post-tax, private, nonprofit fund that is both contributed to and managed by participating police officers, according to the chief.

No further information was immediately available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group