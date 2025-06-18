Lawrence Police Department mourning unexpected death of veteran detective

LAWRENCE, Mass. — The Lawrence Police Department is mourning the unexpected death of a veteran detective, officials announced Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, Lawrence Police Chief Maurice Aguiler announced the passing of Detective Thomas M. Cuddy, who had served the community since 2003.

“Throughout his distinguished career, he held several roles within the department and was known for his dedication, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to public service,” the department wrote in the post. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to Detective Cuddy’s family and friends. His loss is profoundly felt throughout the department and the wider community.”

Aguiler and the department didn’t share any additional details on Cuddy’s passing.

There was no immediate word on planned services for Cuddy.

Chief Maurice Aguiler and the members of the Lawrence Police Department are deeply saddened to announce the unexpected... Posted by Lawrence Police Department MA on Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group