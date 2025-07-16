Family of Haverhill man who died during encounter with police retains ‘Turtleboy’ attorney Tim Bradl

HAVERHILL, Mass. — The family of a Haverhill man who died during an encounter with officers outside a seafood restaurant last Friday has hired a prominent Boston attorney.

The The Law Office of Timothy J. Bradl, P.C. confirms the family of Francis Giliotti has retained them following the tragic events of July 11.

Bradl’s office says they’ve been in contact with Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker’s Office, and will also be pursuing a private autopsy.

“There will be full accountability regarding the circumstances, cause, and manner of Francis’s death,” the law office wrote in a press release."The family is seeking full transparency as we work to confront the hard truths about police use of deadly force, the inadequacy of training for interactions with emotionally distressed persons, and the repeated instances of “officer created jeopardy” resulting in tragedy."

In an incident captured on cell phone video last Friday, Haverhill officers could be seen surrounding Francis Gigliotti after receiving a call for a man behaving erratically on White Street.

Man dies after struggle with police in Haverhill

Gigliotti was transported to the hospital following the struggle, where he later died.

In a statement released through Bradl’s office, Gigliotti’s family remembers him as a hardworking, devoted man who consistently put his family first.

"Francis had a warmth that was impossible to ignore," they said. “His smile and laugh could light up any room, bringing joy to everyone around him. He was cherished not just by his family, but by his entire community.”

The family says Francis “did not deserve to perish—especially not in the manner he did," and are seeking answers.

Gigliotti’s fiancée, Michele Rooney, also released a statement through Bradl’s office, saying in part:

“This is a shock to us all. None of us ever expected this to happen, especially to someone that we all love so much. It’s heart-wrenching to watch the news, read the papers and to hear all the negative comments. One thing Francis always hated 3 was when people were judgmental before they had all of the information. Francis never judged anyone and had nothing but love for all. This should be a time that we all join forces and fight this battle together.”

No legal action has been taken by the family as of this writing.

Bradl’s office also represents blogger Aiden Kearney, also known as “Turtleboy”, for charges stemming from his coverage of the Karen Read trial.

The DA’s office asks anyone with any pictures or videos of the deadly incident to upload them using this link.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group