7 Haverhill officers on leave amid investigation into deadly encounter outside restaurant

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Seven Haverhill Police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into a deadly encounter outside of a seafood restaurant on Friday night, according to Chief Robert Pistone.

“Once the investigation is complete, and all of the facts are known, I will be able to provide more information and address the media and public,” the chief said in a statement on Monday.

The names of the officers involved have not been made public.

43-year-old Francis Gigliotti died after a struggle with police outside of Bradford Seafood restaurant.

According to officials, the initial call to Haverhill police was for a man acting erratically on White Street, weaving in and out of traffic.

Officers responding to the scene claimed Francis was acting belligerent and they tried restraining him for “safety purposes,” authorities say.

Video shows multiple first responders surrounding Francis. During that interaction, he became unresponsive and CPR was performed.

Gigliotti was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office announced a full investigation into his death and asks anyone with any pictures or videos of the incident to upload them using this link.

In a statement shared with Boston 25 News on Monday morning, a spokesperson for the DA’s office said, “I do not anticipate any additional updates today. Unfortunately, we do not have a timeframe from the ME [medical examiner] as to when a full report will be released.

The family tells Boston 25 News that they are feeling relieved to know seven officers involved are off the streets for now.

“You never want to see that, my heart goes out to his family,” Governor Maura Healey said.

Three days after the incident and a memorial is still growing outside of Bradford Seafood in Haverhill.

“One of the most difficult calls law enforcement has is responding to a mental health call,” said law enforcement expert and security analyst Todd McGhee.

McGhee said officers are not necessarily trained to the level of a healthcare provider and training can vary between officers and departments.

“My gut reaction to this is it could be a case of positional asphyxia,” explained McGhee. “Where a number of officers responded by taking down the person that the call for service was on and were not able to get him to his side in order for his chest to compress and expand in a normal manner.”

McGhee said ultimately, once a subject is in handcuffs, they should be moved to a seated position.

The DA said an autopsy will determine Francis’ cause of death.

Mayor Melinda E. Barrett expressed her sympathies to Gigliotti’s friends and family, while also demanding accountability from the police department.

She issued the following statement Monday afternoon:

“Mr. Gigliotti, his friends and family, and the public deserve a thorough and transparent investigation of his death. This is of utmost importance to me. The seven officers involved have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation ensues. The DA’s office is leading the investigation, and I have urged them to make all evidence available to the public as quickly as possible.”

The mayor also says she’s committed to investing in additional training and equipment for officers, especially in the behavioral health department.

She also says it’s both her and Chief Pastone’s goal to have all patrol officers fitted with body-worn cameras.

“I am eager to hear the outcome of this investigation and see how the department and the City can learn and grow from this in the name of truth, justice, and public safety,” Barrett said. “At this time, I continue to urge patience as the investigation continues and all of the facts are disclosed.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

