DA: Six indicted for murder of two people in drive-by shooting at 2023 Lynn party

LYNN, Mass. — A grand jury indicted six people for their alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting that killed two and injured several others at a Lynn party in 2023.

Justin Alba, 25, of Peabody, and Lynn residents Darwin Batista, 20; Yefferson Vallecillo Cambar, 22; Carlos Ramirez Corniel, 16; Leonardo Espinoza, 15; and Abel Severino Reyes have all been charged with two counts of murder, according to Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker.

On September 2, 2023 at 2:20 a.m., a house party at 189 Essex Street turned violent when six individuals allegedly shot and killed 21-year-old Jandriel Heredia of Revere and 25-year-old Abraham Diaz while also injuring five other people.

Jandriel Heredia

“The indictment of these six individuals represents a significant step in seeking justice for the victims in this case that deeply impacted our community,” Lynn Police Chief Chris Reddy said. “I want to thank the many members of the Lynn Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police, and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office for their tireless efforts during this extensive investigation.”

Additionally, Alba, Batista, Vallecillo Cambar, Severino Reyes, Corniel and Espinoza are all charged with one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Corniel and Espinoza were both indicted as youthful offenders.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

