Six suspects facing murder charges for ‘tragic’ 2023 deadly drive-by shooting in Lynn, DA says

LYNN, Mass. — Authorities arrested six individuals in connection to a 2023 shooting at a house party that left two people dead and injured several others.

Justin Alba, 25, of Peabody, and Lynn residents Darwin Batista, 20, Yefferson Vallecillo Cambar, 22, Carlos Ramirez Corniel, 16, Leonardo Espinoza, 15, and Abel Severino Reyes, 21, are all being charged with two counts of murder, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

Alba, Batista, Vallecillo Cambar, and Severino Reyes are also being charged with one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

On September 2, 2023 at 2:20 a.m., a house party at 189 Essex Street turned violent when the six suspects allegedly shot and killed 21-year-old Jandriel Heredia of Revere and 25-year-old Abraham Diaz in a drive-by shooting. Five others were also injured in the shooting.

Police do not believe it was a random act of violence.

Jandriel Heredia

“The double homicide that occurred last year was incredibly tragic,” Lynn Mayor Jared C. Nicholson said. “While nothing will replace the loss of Abraham Diaz and Jandriel Heredia or change how many lives were forever impacted by such heinous acts of violence, these charges are a meaningful step for the families as well as our entire community, which continues to deserve and demand peace.”

Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker thanked the community as well as several law enforcement agencies for their diligent work on the case.

“When gun violence threatens our communities and our neighborhoods,” Tucker said, “we will continue to work together to protect the families and individuals we serve in Essex County, and to bring to justice those that commit any and all violent crimes.”

“In the hours following this attack, we pledged to pursue and bring to justice those who committed these horrific crimes,” Lynn Chief of Police Chris Reddy said. “I want to express my gratitude for the dedicated and determined efforts by members of the Lynn Police, the Massachusetts State Police, the Office of District Attorney Paul Tucker, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that resulted in the arrests of these individuals.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

