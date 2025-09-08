Bicyclist seriously injured after being struck by car on the North Shore, police say

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — A bicyclist was flown to the hospital via medical helicopter Monday morning after being hit by a car.

According to Gloucester Police, the crash occurred just before 9:30 a.m. in the area of 891 Washington Street.

The bicyclist, a 63-year-old woman, was suffering from serious injuries and transported to an area hospital in a medical helicopter.

Her current condition is unknown.

The driver of the car, who remained at the scene, was also transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

It is unclear if they will face any charges.

“I would like to commend our crews for their quick actions and diligent work in caring for the patients on scene and getting them transported to the appropriate facilities,” said Chief Eric Smith.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and no further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group