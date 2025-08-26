Authorities identify motorcyclist struck and killed in Ipswich

IPSWICH, Mass. — Authorities have identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash on Sunday afternoon.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office says 72-year-old Charles Parisi Jr., of Gloucester, was riding his motorcycle on the High Street section of Route 1A in Ipswich around 4 p.m. when he collided with a Dodge pickup truck.

Parisi Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the driver of the pickup truck, a 49-year-old Lynn man, remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The crash is being investigated by the Ipswich Police Department, Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

