6 gang members facing over 100 indictments for crimes committed across Mass. and NH, DA says

Authorities arrested six suspected members of a gang syndicate for a slew of crimes they allegedly committed across Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office says 121 indictments were levied against known members and associates of the Trinitarios.

The investigation was dubbed “Operation Smash & Cash” and was a result of a three-month-long look into at least 12 convenience store break-ins spanning Essex and Middlesex counties and across four New Hampshire towns, according to officials. The operation also investigated the theft of approximately $50,000 worth of lottery tickets during February, March, and April of 2024.

The crimes occurred in Swampscott, Saugus, Wakefield, Peabody, Peabody, Marblehead, Wilmington, Lynn, Seabrook, Nashua, Fremont, and Windham, mostly during the early morning hours.

“These indictments and arrests are a reflection of the tremendous partnerships between state and local agencies and represent how law enforcement and prosecutors from my office work tirelessly and side-by-side to solve and prosecute crimes perpetrated by criminal networks,” said District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.

The charges stemming from this investigation include breaking and entering at nighttime for felony, larceny over $1,200, larceny from a building, and wanton destruction of property among other crimes.

The six suspects include:

David Garcia, 22, of Lynn. He is charged with breaking and entering nighttime for felony, larceny over $1,200, larceny from a building, wanton destruction of property over $1,200, receiving stolen property under $1,200, common and notorious thievery, money laundering, and being a fugitive from justice.

Darwin Batista, 20, of Lynn. He is charged with money laundering and being a fugitive from justice.

Angel Santos, 24, of Lynn is charged with improper use of a credit card under $1,200 and money laundering.

Israel Garcia, 22, of Methuen is charged with money laundering and being a fugitive from justice.

Westyn Lantigua, 23, of Lynn, is charged with breaking and entering nighttime for felony, larceny over $1,200, larceny from a building, wanton destruction of property over $1,200, receiving stolen property under $1,200, common and notorious thievery, money laundering, improper use of a credit card under $1,200, and being a fugitive from justice.

Aaron Diaz Liranzo, 25, of Revere, is charged with money laundering and being a fugitive from justice.

All six were arraigned and held without bail until May.





©2024 Cox Media Group