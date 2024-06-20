Essex County

2-year-old child in ‘critical condition’ after being pulled from Haverhill pool, police say

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a child fell into a pool on Thursday afternoon.

According to Haverhill Police, a 2-year-old child was pulled from a pool at 209 Groveland Street just before 12:30 p.m. and was not breathing.

CPR was performed on the child by responding officers.

The 2-year-old was transported to a local hospital and then traveled via medical helicopter to a Boston hospital.

The child is in critical condition, according to officials.

The incident remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

