2-year-old child in ‘critical condition’ after being pulled from Haverhill pool, police say

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a child fell into a pool on Thursday afternoon.

According to Haverhill Police, a 2-year-old child was pulled from a pool at 209 Groveland Street just before 12:30 p.m. and was not breathing.

CPR was performed on the child by responding officers.

The 2-year-old was transported to a local hospital and then traveled via medical helicopter to a Boston hospital.

The child is in critical condition, according to officials.

The incident remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

HPD responded to 209 Groveland St @ 12:27PM on a report of a 2 yr old child who had fallen into the pool and was not breathing. HPD arrived and performed CPR on the child. The child was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, and then med flighted to a Boston area hospital — Haverhill Police (@HaverhillPolice) June 20, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

©2024 Cox Media Group