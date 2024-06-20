2-year-old child in ‘critical condition’ after being pulled from Haverhill pool, police say

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a child fell into a pool on Thursday afternoon.
According to Haverhill Police, a 2-year-old child was pulled from a pool at 209 Groveland Street just before 12:30 p.m. and was not breathing.
CPR was performed on the child by responding officers.
The 2-year-old was transported to a local hospital and then traveled via medical helicopter to a Boston hospital.
The child is in critical condition, according to officials.
The incident remains under investigation.
No further information was immediately available.
