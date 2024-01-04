18-year-old charged with assault to murder for Lynn triple shooting, police say

LYNN, Mass. — A teen was taken into custody on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in a shooting near a Pizza Hut that left three victims with serious injuries.

18-year-old Delvin Sanchez is charged with armed assault to murder, accessory before the fact, and accessory after the fact.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in a parking lot off State Street around 8:30 p.m. on December 26 found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Lynn Police Department.

A warrant was issued for Sanchez and he was detained by officers at a Peabody residence.

Days later, two teens were killed in a shooting on Camden Street, not far from the State Street scene.

Both crimes remain under investigation by authorities.

“I am grateful for the tireless work and dedicated efforts by members of the Lynn Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police and other partner agencies that resulted in the arrest of this individual,” Chief Christopher Reddy said in a statement. “We recognize the trauma that these reprehensible acts of gun violence have caused to the families of the victims and to our entire community. However, our work is not done and we remain steadfast in our determination to pursue these investigations until all those responsible for this violence are brought to justice.”

Over a span of 5 days to cap off the year, officials say 4 separate arrests were made on persons possessing illegal guns. For the 2023 calendar year, 57 firearms were seized from suspects, according to police.

“In the days following the tragic shooting incidents that occurred on State St. and on Camden St. in Lynn, personnel from the Lynn Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, Gang Unit, and Patrol Divisions, along representatives from the Massachusetts State Police and several Federal law enforcement partner agencies, have devoted hundreds of hours and significant resources to these investigations and to increased patrols and efforts at gang suppression in our commitment to deter further acts of violence in this community,” Lynn Police said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the triple shooting on State Street or the double homicide on Camden Street is asked to call police at 781-595-2000.

