4 people rescued, one in critical condition after boat capsized off Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Four people were rescued Saturday night after their boat capsized off the coast of Cape Cod.

According to Hyannis Fire, crews received a call around 10:34 p.m. for a boat taking on water in the area of Point Gammon.

Sea Tow was also dispatched to the scene and was able to recover all 4 people on the boat, release the tow line, and head toward Hyannis Harbor.

All four people on the boat were transported to Cape Cod Hospital. 1 person is in critical condition and 3 others are in serious condition.

The Hyannis Fire Department would like to remind boaters that it’s extremely important to have life vests on at all times while in the water.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group