Woman killed in Nashua, NH house fire identified

NASHUA, NH — The woman killed during a house fire in Nashua, New Hampshire Saturday morning has been identified.

The New Hamshire State Fire Marshals office says 43-year-old Randi Gagnon-Davis died from smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at her Cross Street home around 7:25 a.m.

Officials say the manner of her death is accidental but the direct cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Another person was taken to the hospital.

“State Fire Marshal Toomey would like to remind all citizens of the importance of having working smoke alarms in your home. In the event of an alarm activation or visible smoke or fire, immediately exit your home and call 9-1-1. Keep exits clear and accessible at all times and have a home fire escape plan. If you have any questions about fire safety in your home, please contact your local fire department or the NH State Fire Marshal’s Office,” the State Fire Marshal’s Office said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the NH State Fire Marshal’s Office at (603) 223-4289 or by email at fmo@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

