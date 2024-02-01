‘Escalator to Hell’: The BPL asked for help renaming MBTA stops. Here’s what happened

BOSTON — The Boston Public Library recently asked its supporters for help renaming Boston’s subway stops. The new names don’t disappoint.
The Norman B. Leventhal Map & Education Center at the BPL published the reimagined map of MBTA stops across the city on Tuesday.
“At the end of 2023, we asked our supporters to help us out with a creative and collaborative map project: renaming Boston’s subway stations. For the month of November, donors bid on the “rights” to rename various stations on the red, orange, green, and blue lines. Today, we’re thrilled to present the final transit map,” a post on the Map & Education Center’s website read. “This map covers it all—from historical references and neighborhood locales to imaginative puns and names that relay the daily experiences (or frustrations) of Boston’s public transit riders. We think they did a great job of capturing the spirit of each station!”
The full map will be on display in the Central Library as part of the “Getting Around Town” exhibition through April 27, 2024.
The new stop names BPL supporters came up with are as follows:
Orange Line
- Foot-of-Fells
- Malden Pokemon Center
- Malden River
- RIP Christmas Tree Shops
- Spice Street
- Prison Point Station
- Haymarket
- Central Chinatown
- South Cove Chinatown
- Boston Public Libray Branch
- Chickering Station
- Ruffles
- Puddingstone
- Heath Street Station
- Adjacent to Dorchester
- Jamaica Plain Station
- Arboretum Hills & Bussey Brook Meadow
Green Line
- Wayne’s World
- Lowden Lodge
- Winter Hill Station
- Good Gas Station
- The End of the World
- Bow Market
- Dr. Joseph Warren Station
- Planetarium
- South Station
- Mel King
- Burying Ground
- Screech from the Heavens
- Ahhhhlington
- Evans Square
- Albany Yards
- Northeastern 2: Electric Boogaloo
- Northwestern
- John Woodrow Wilson
- Chester Park
- Fenway Park
- The Fens
- Riverway
- Puppets-R-Us
- BU
- Even More BU
- Seriously, Still More BU?
- Hall’s Pond
- Fake Station
- Charlie’s Here Now
- Samwise Crossing
- Cool Kids’ Corner
Red Line
- Debland
- Ogletree
- Escalator to Hell
- Tulane of the North
- TransitMatters Labs Square
- Senior House
- Charlesbank/Esplanade
- Burying Ground
- In Memory of Charlie T.
- North Station
- Necco Station
- Prince Andrew Was Not Here
- James Michael Curley
- Neoponset
- Mrs. Fields Cookies
- Portico Station
- Pressley
- Squantum St
- Wopanaak
- Penn Ultimate
- Blue Hills Bottom
Blue Line
- Wonderland (Taylor’s Version)
- Dragons Gorge
- Bowzer 5D
- Messi 5D
- Shay’s Beach
- Team Madaro
- East Boston is NOT an Airport
- Sailing Center
- The Fish Store
- Dock Square
- Mel King
