‘Escalator to Hell’: The BPL asked for help renaming MBTA stops. Here’s what happened

BOSTON — The Boston Public Library recently asked its supporters for help renaming Boston’s subway stops. The new names don’t disappoint.

The Norman B. Leventhal Map & Education Center at the BPL published the reimagined map of MBTA stops across the city on Tuesday.

At the end of 2023, we asked our supporters to help with a creative and collaborative map project: renaming Boston's subway stations.



“At the end of 2023, we asked our supporters to help us out with a creative and collaborative map project: renaming Boston’s subway stations. For the month of November, donors bid on the “rights” to rename various stations on the red, orange, green, and blue lines. Today, we’re thrilled to present the final transit map,” a post on the Map & Education Center’s website read. “This map covers it all—from historical references and neighborhood locales to imaginative puns and names that relay the daily experiences (or frustrations) of Boston’s public transit riders. We think they did a great job of capturing the spirit of each station!”

The full map will be on display in the Central Library as part of the “Getting Around Town” exhibition through April 27, 2024.

The new stop names BPL supporters came up with are as follows:

Orange Line

Foot-of-Fells

Malden Pokemon Center

Malden River

RIP Christmas Tree Shops

Spice Street

Prison Point Station

Haymarket

Central Chinatown

South Cove Chinatown

Boston Public Libray Branch

Chickering Station

Ruffles

Puddingstone

Heath Street Station

Adjacent to Dorchester

Jamaica Plain Station

Arboretum Hills & Bussey Brook Meadow

Green Line

Wayne’s World

Lowden Lodge

Winter Hill Station

Good Gas Station

The End of the World

Bow Market

Dr. Joseph Warren Station

Planetarium

South Station

Mel King

Burying Ground

Screech from the Heavens

Ahhhhlington

Evans Square

Albany Yards

Northeastern 2: Electric Boogaloo

Northwestern

John Woodrow Wilson

Chester Park

Fenway Park

The Fens

Riverway

Puppets-R-Us

BU

Even More BU

Seriously, Still More BU?

Hall’s Pond

Fake Station

Charlie’s Here Now

Samwise Crossing

Cool Kids’ Corner

Red Line

Debland

Ogletree

Escalator to Hell

Tulane of the North

TransitMatters Labs Square

Senior House

Charlesbank/Esplanade

Burying Ground

In Memory of Charlie T.

North Station

Necco Station

Prince Andrew Was Not Here

James Michael Curley

Neoponset

Mrs. Fields Cookies

Portico Station

Pressley

Squantum St

Wopanaak

Penn Ultimate

Blue Hills Bottom

Blue Line

Wonderland (Taylor’s Version)

Dragons Gorge

Bowzer 5D

Messi 5D

Shay’s Beach

Team Madaro

East Boston is NOT an Airport

Sailing Center

The Fish Store

Dock Square

Mel King

