Environmental police save ducklings trapped in storm drain in Watertown

WILMINGTON, Mass. — A mother duck was reunited with her ducklings after they became stuck inside a storm drain in Wilmington.

According to Wilmington police, on Tuesday morning, officers responded to Main Street for a report of ducklings trapped in a storm drain.

With the assistance of the Massachusetts Environmental Police and Wild Bill Animal Science, responders were able to safely remove the ducklings from the drain and reunite them with their mother.

They were then relocated to Rotary Park, where they could safely continue on their way.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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