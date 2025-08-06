Environmental group urges action to reduce bacteria levels at local beaches

BOSTON — On a hot summer day, there is nothing like cooling off at a local beach.

But every year, more and more, high bacteria levels are forcing officials to close beaches.

“Sometimes it’s so hot you want to get in the water, but you don’t want to because of how much bacteria is in the water, you don’t want to get sick,” said Amy Villanueva of East Boston

Environmental advocates say the problem is getting more common.

“Forty-seven Massachusetts beaches had enough bacteria to put swimmers at risk on a quarter or more of days tested last year,” Devon Bell of Environment Massachusetts said.

At East Boston’s Constitution Beach, environmental advocates released a study revealing that bacteria pollution is impacting beaches from the North Shore to the tip of Provincetown.

The most common culprit is storm water runoff from over development and sewage overflows.

And that leaves swimmers frustrated.

“When this is the only beach, you have access to, it’s like you have to wait to get into the water, it doesn’t feel like it’s getting any better,” said Alejandra Andino of East Boston.

Environment Massachusetts says it will take billions of federal dollars to take the action needed to reduce coastal bacterial levels.

They are urging federal and state lawmakers to fight efforts to reduce spending.

“Everybody deserves a safe clean beach. We want to make sure Americans and people here have that opportunity as enshrined in the Clean Water Act,” said John Rumpler, the Clean Water Director for Environment Massachusetts.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group