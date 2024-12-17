‘End of some kind of period’: Tips for buying a new vehicle

Mass. — When is the best time to buy a vehicle, a question many are asking.

“What I always tell people is the best time to get a great deal is at the end of some kind of a period,” said Brian Moody, senior editor for Kelly Blue Book. “So the end of the month, the end of the week, the end of the quarter, the end of the year.”

Moody says it’s best to look for incentivized vehicles like small SUVs.

“There are so many of those. It’s popular, of course. So automakers added what people wanted. But right now, there’s 25 models of those small SUVs competing for your dollar. And a lot of those have some fairly generous incentives,” Moody added.

End of the year car sales: New vs Used

When it comes to electric cars, Moody says to make sure to do your research before saying goodbye to the gas pumps.

“Make sure you know what you’re going to charge it, 80% of people that have one charge up at home and don’t discount hybrids. Hybrids are less expensive, but today’s hybrids can get 50 or 60 miles per gallon. Think about your daily commute. That’s 50 miles per gallon. That’s going to save you a lot of money.”

