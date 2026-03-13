‘End of our journey’: Beloved Irish pub in Mass. closes just days before St. Patrick’s Day

WORCESTER, Mass. — One of the most popular Irish pubs in Massachusetts has made the difficult decision to close its doors for good just days before they were set to host St. Patrick’s Day weekend festivities.

In a post on Facebook, O’Connor’s Restaurant & Bar on West Boylston Street in Worcester announced that a recent pipe burst and rising business costs factored into the shuttering of the eatery.

“It is with great regret that we must share that after our recent pipe burst and with rising business costs, O’Connor’s will not be reopening its doors,” the post read. “Through many difficult times, we’ve given it our very best to carry on this beloved landmark, but the latest challenges have led us to the end of our journey.”

The pub, known for its giant chicken pot pies, Irish potato pizzas, and an array of cold beers, thanked all of its guests and staff for supporting the business over its 35 years of operation.

O'Connor's Restaurant and Bar (O'Connor's Restaurant and Bar/Facebook)

“We shared so many wonderful memories together, and we are truly thankful for every visit, every meal, and every moment,” O’Connor’s wrote in the post. “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you. We are truly saddened that it has come to this, but we wish you all the very best as we say farewell.”

The post has generated thousands of comments, shares, and reactions, with many sharing fond memories of times spent at the pub over the years.

“This is horrible news. It was one of the best restaurants I’ve been to. I’ve had a lot of big family dinners there I will miss it. Thanks for all the great times,” one commenter wrote.

Taste of Massachusetts previously rated O’Connor’s as one of the nine best Irish pubs in the state.

