End of an era: Lombardo’s in Randolph auctions off fixtures including majestic chandelier

RANDOLPH, Mass. — If you have ever taken a photo in front of the majestic chandelier at the former Lombardo’s in Randolph, it is now up for sale.

The former landmark venue has hosted many weddings, proms, and other social events.

In 2022, Lombardo’s in Randolph announced they would shut down after more than 40 years in business.

An auction was held on Thursday morning to auction off Lombardo’s fixtures and equipment. Bidding started at $5,000.

The towering chandelier is the highlight of the auction.

On the auction’s website, is is listed as the largest chandelier in New England.

At 23 feet tall and 18 feet wide, the chandelier boasts more than 10,000 crystals and 300 bulbs.

Officials are offering an extra fee to help remove it.

