‘End of an era’: Beloved Norwood restaurant closing its doors after 56 years

NORWOOD, Mass. — A beloved restaurant in Norwood is closing its doors after over 50 years in business.

The Olde Colonial Café, located at 171 Nahantan Street, is hosting “The Last Hurrah” on Saturday from 3-7 p.m.

The warm atmosphere and consistent food quality at the site of the old Norwood firehouse has kept patrons coming back on a regular basis.

Owner Paul Angelo credits his wife, family, dedicated employees, and loyal customers for the legacy that began in 1969 at the former location on Savin Ave.

He told Boston 25 News the decision wasn’t easy but believes it’s time.

“This was my life. I love what I did. I’m going to miss it, but when you’re almost 80, it’s time,” said Angelo. “I can’t wait to spend a lot of time with my kids and their kids.”

Angelo’s patrons share the same nostalgia for the restaurant that became their second home over the decades.

“It’s devastating. It really is,” said regular customer Cathy Brooks. “When you have a place like this that’s been here for so long, and now it’s not going to be the same anymore.”

Staff members said regular customers have played a crucial part in the sense of community at the restaurant.

“The customers, a lot of them have become friends. It’s really sad because some of these people we may never see again,” said Susan Hanley, who’s worked at the restaurant for 45 years. “I’m feeling sadness because it’s the end of an era.”

Customers aren’t convinced that any other restaurant could fill the void and are enjoying their favorite meals one last time.

“I’m famously getting my chicken parm, which I get every Thursday. It’s the biggest and best chicken parm around that I’ve ever had,” said regular customer Carl Jonasson. “Even the best of things come to an end, unfortunately, sometimes.”

