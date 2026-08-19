Encore Boston Harbor workers weigh strike authorization as contract expiration nears

EVERETT, Mass. — More than 1,300 workers at Encore Boston Harbor are voting this week on whether to authorize a strike as contract negotiations continue between union leaders and Wynn Resorts ahead of an end-of-month deadline.

Members of UNITE HERE Local 26 and Teamsters Local 25 are casting ballots Wednesday and Thursday on a potential strike authorization. The current labor agreement covering workers at the Everett casino-resort expires on Aug. 31.

Union leaders say workers want a contract that ensures more of the resort’s profits stay in the local community. Encore Boston Harbor generated approximately $847 million in revenue last year, according to union representatives.

The results of the strike authorization vote will be announced during a press conference Thursday evening in Charlestown.

Workers from both unions will be joined by representatives from UNITE HERE Local 26 and Teamsters Local 25 to discuss the vote outcome and the status of negotiations with Wynn Resorts.

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