Encampment of protestors on Northeastern campus violates student code of conduct, school says

BOSTON — A spokesperson with Northeastern University has said the encampment of protestors on its campus is in violation of the school’s Code of Student Conduct.

Thursday a crowd of more than 100 people formed at the protest and they remain on Centennial Common Friday morning.

It’s unclear if Northeastern plans to take any action to shut the protest and encampment down.

Thursday the University’s Dean of Students Chong Kim-Wong circled around the protest with a megaphone, warning that those who did not produce a Northeastern student ID would be asked to leave campus.

Protestors linked arms, calling on the university to divest from Israeli companies and denounce the ongoing war in Gaza.

At one point, Boston Police officers surrounded the ring of demonstrators, carrying zip-tie handcuffs, but then backed away.

Northeastern Police arrested one person at the demonstration, but haven’t said why.

The protestors said the University is complicit wth the killing of Palestinian people.

“I think this is the only thing we can be doing. I’m impressed but it’s not enough,” said one student who did not want to identify themself.

Meanwhile, some Jewish students said the protest is making them feel uneasy and disturbed.

At Emerson College, more than 100 protesters were arrested after a clash with Boston police officers who were trying to clear an encampment from a public right-of-way.

“You have the opportunity to learn from other schools and their mistakes. You could stop this right now,” said Northeastern student Matthew Garchik. He continued, “Now any effort to end this would be violent.”

Garchik went on to say that he thinks some Jewish students on campus are being targeted as well.

“I’ve had friends who had their names posted with calls to go up and harass them. It’s not okay,” he said.

Another Jewish student, Winston Alcufrom, walked around the encampment wearing an Israel flag around his neck and added, “People were giving me the vomit, the gag, reflex face. As a Jew, I do not feel safe on this campus.”

Students part of the protest said it was not their goal to make Jewish students feel unsafe.

August Escandon said, “It is not the Palestinian people’s fault or responsibility that their oppressors are Jewish.”

Demonstrators from Berklee College of Music also joined Northeastern students Thursday night after marching down Mass Ave.

