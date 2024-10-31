Tyler, The Creator performing surprise show in Boston Thursday

BOSTON — It’s no trick. On Halloween, rap and hip-hop fans in Boston are being treated to a surprise show from a superstar.

Tyler, The Creator announced Thursday that he would be holding a surprise show at the Converse Lovejoy Wharf later this afternoon.

The rapper announced the show on his Instagram story, adding “Don’t be late. Show will start on the dot.”

Tickets were priced at $5. Doors will open at 2:00 p.m. before the show starts at 3:00 p.m.

The star performed a same-day show in Atlanta, GA on Tuesday, called “30 Minutes of Chromakopia,” which is also the name of the Boston show.

“Chromakopia” is the Grammy winner’s first album in three years. The album features appearances from Daniel Caesar, GloRilla, and Lil Wayne, amongst others.

If you’re unable to catch Tyler on Thursday, the hip-hop artist will be back in Boston when the “Chromakopia: The World Tour” hits the TD Garden on July 8 and July 9.

