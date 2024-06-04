‘Emergency power outage’ planned for downtown Brockton Tuesday night into Wednesday, officials say

BROCKTON, Mass. — Several streets in Brockton’s downtown area will be without power Tuesday night into Wednesday to repair an underground cable, the city’s emergency management agency said Tuesday.

National Grid “needs to take an emergency power outage for downtown Brockton,” the Brockton Emergency Management Agency said in a Facebook post. City residents were also alerted to the planned power outage through a reverse 911 call on Tuesday morning.

The power outage will start at 10 p.m. Tuesday and last until approximately 7 a.m. Wednesday, the agency said.

The outage will include the following locations: portions of Main, Crescent, L, Elm, School, Montello, Commercial, Center and High streets, VFW Parkway, Warren Avenue, and Legion Parkway.

“Residents and businesses should prepare for an extended overnight power outage,” the Brockton Emergency Management Agency said in its post.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency offered the following guidelines to stay safe during a power outage:

Keep freezers and refrigerators closed.

Stay fire safe. Do not use a gas stove or candles to heat your home.

Unplug appliances and electronics to avoid damage from electrical surges.

Make a plan for refrigerating medicines and powering medical devices.

Go to an alternate location to stay warm or cool, if safe to do so.

Keep mobile phones and electronic equipment charged before a power outage.

Anyone with questions about the planned outage may call National Grid at 800-322-3223, Brockton officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

