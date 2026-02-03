Emergency crews responding to suspected norovirus outbreak at Mass. assisted living facility

WAYLAND, Mass. — Emergency crews are responding to a suspected norovirus outbreak at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts.

At 8:38 a.m. Tuesday, Wayland Police and Fire received numerous reports of people at a local assisted living facility located at 10 Green Way experiencing symptoms consistent with norovirus.

Online records identify the address as that of The Residence at Paine Estate, built on the grounds of the former Paine Estate.

Five people have been transported from the facility to local medical centers for treatment of their symptoms, Wayland Acting Police Chief Mark Hebert and Wayland Fire Chief Neil McPherson said in a joint statement.

“The Town has engaged with Wayland’s Public Health Nurse, and personnel from the Town and Police and Fire Departments have met with the facility’s Assistant Executive Director,” town officials said in their statement. “Other assisted living facilities within Wayland have been notified of the situation.”

The Fire Department has increased staffing to be able to respond should further reports come in, officials said. Police will be taking extra precautions when responding to ensure the safety of crews.

Mutual aid partners have also been contacted. So far, mutual aid has included Sudbury Fire and Brewster Ambulance.

No further details were immediately released.

