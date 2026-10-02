Emergency crews respond to swatting incident at Maynard High

First responders in Maynard responded to the high school Friday for what they believe is a “swatting” incident.

Public safety officials searched the building and determined the threat did not appear credible.

Police say they think the audience is a “swatting” call - a hoax.

“There is no direct threat or immediate danger to student safety or the public at this time,” Maynard police and fire said. “Out of an abundance of caution, school families are likely to notice the increased presence of police and fire crews at the school Friday.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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