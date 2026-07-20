Emergency crews conducting water search for missing swimmer off the Mass Pike in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Authorities are conducting a search for a missing swimmer between Route 9 and the Mass Pike.

The Framingham Fire Department and the Fire District 14 Dive Team are on scene at the Foss Reservoir.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area to allow the crews to work, and to seek alternative routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group