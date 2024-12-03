Embattled celebrity chef, restaurateur Barbara Lynch to hold Mass. estate sale after $1.7M lawsuit

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Embattled world-renowned chef and Massachusetts restaurateur Barbara Lynch is selling more than 400 of her possessions in an estate sale on the North Shore of Massachusetts this weekend, weeks after the city of Boston hit her with a huge lawsuit.

The estate sale in Gloucester is planned for Saturday, Dec. 7, and it includes antiques, fine art paintings, furniture, cookware, cookbooks, and an array of other high-end decor.

In October, Lynch announced the sudden closure of The Rudder in Gloucester, as well as plans to shutter No. 9 Park and B&G Oysters in Boston, Eater Boston reported.

In November, Lynch was sued for nearly $1.7 million in unpaid personal property taxes, the Boston Globe reported.

Best Rate Cleanouts & Estate Sales posted 438 photos of the possessions Lynch is selling.

The sale runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, click here.

