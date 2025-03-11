Elevated risk for fires in Mass. as state remains in ‘critical’ or ‘significant’ drought status

MILTON, Mass. — Massachusetts is at an elevated risk for fires.

The state is experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions, meaning there’s a danger for brush and wildfires.

That’s why there is concern Tuesday for fires, especially with a drop in humidity and higher winds.

Any fires that ignite could have the potential to spread quickly.

Massachusetts drought status (Mass. Office of Energy & Environmental Affairs)

Back in October and November 2024, thousands of acres of land burned because of brush fires.

In some areas, getting water to the fires was a challenge.

This week’s concerns come with similar conditions to the fall.

The Chief Fire Warden told New England Public Media that caution is needed around disposing smoking materials, campfires and burning brush.

He also said seasonal fire fighters began working this week and will staff lookout towers to catch fires before they spread.

The National Weather Service points out potential ignition sources include machinery, cigarettes, and matches.

